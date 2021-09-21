Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

NYSE:PEN opened at $277.68 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.58.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

