Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,024 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

EDU stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

