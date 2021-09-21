Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €148.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.67 ($143.14).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €130.70 ($153.76) on Friday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

