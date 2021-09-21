Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €148.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.67 ($143.14).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €130.70 ($153.76) on Friday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

