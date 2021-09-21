Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 421,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,664,793. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

