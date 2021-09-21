SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of SBOW stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.65.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

