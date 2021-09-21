Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 109.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,611 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIMO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

