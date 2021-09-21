ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $55,852.88 and $107.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

