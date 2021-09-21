Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Grows By 30.8%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRDLY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. Worldline has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.