Short Interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expands By 22.7%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,010,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 15,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

