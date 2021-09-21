Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Drops By 19.1%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,003.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

