Short Interest in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Decreases By 27.9%

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

SLRC remained flat at $$19.59 during trading on Tuesday. 465,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,586 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

