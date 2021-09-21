Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Decreases By 20.6%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 740,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 932,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ShiftPixy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PIXY remained flat at $$1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.69.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 2,781.09% and a negative net margin of 305.80%.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

