Short Interest in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Drops By 23.8%

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. 619,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,697. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

