Short Interest in Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Increases By 38.1%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Shares of SAABF opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Saab AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $31.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saab AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.