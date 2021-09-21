Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Decreases By 33.1%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ QH opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.16. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. Equities analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

