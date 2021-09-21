Short Interest in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Rises By 37.3%

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 615,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.