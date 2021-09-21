Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declines By 24.5%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PVL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 46,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

