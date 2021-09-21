Short Interest in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Decreases By 25.4%

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 125,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get NVE alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in NVE during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVE during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NVE by 142,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE by 56.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.26. 22,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,053. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $310.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.