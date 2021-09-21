Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Rises By 38.3%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.8 days.

OTCMKTS NCLTF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.71. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average of $185.78. Nitori has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $225.21.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

