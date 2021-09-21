Short Interest in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Drops By 20.1%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 5,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,767. The stock has a market cap of $279.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

