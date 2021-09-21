Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Declines By 31.4%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE MSB traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.77. 44,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,817. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after acquiring an additional 271,070 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

