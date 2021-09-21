Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Declines By 27.3%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Labrador Iron Mines stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 134,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,258. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

