Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Declines By 24.6%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of KOSS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 82,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. Koss has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.38 and a beta of -2.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Koss news, VP Michael J. Koss, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,280 shares of company stock worth $3,004,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Koss by 5,557.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 536,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koss by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koss by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

