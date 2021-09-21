Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Grows By 25.0%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of KSSRF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Kesselrun Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

