Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Drops By 21.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PSCI traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
