Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Drops By 21.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

