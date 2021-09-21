Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 24.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. 3,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Inpex has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

