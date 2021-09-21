Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Declines By 29.7%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 21,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. 4,784,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,672. Infosys has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

