Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Expands By 33.4%

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the August 15th total of 59,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HZAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Horizon Acquisition alerts:

HZAC stock remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. 554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,768. Horizon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,800,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $15,921,000. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,015,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 570.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,551 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Acquisition

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.