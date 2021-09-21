Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Rises By 23.5%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

NYSE HR opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after acquiring an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,285,000 after acquiring an additional 128,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

