Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Rises By 23.5%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
NYSE HR opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after acquiring an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,285,000 after acquiring an additional 128,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
