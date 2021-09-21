Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Expands By 41.5%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GERS opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. GreenShift has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

