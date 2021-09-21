Short Interest in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Declines By 27.8%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GGPI remained flat at $$9.93 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,464. Gores Guggenheim has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGPI. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $28,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $26,855,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $24,413,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,540,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

