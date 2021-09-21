Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Expands By 26.6%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 72,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,830. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 992.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

