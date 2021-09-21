Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Decreases By 26.9%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,099. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

