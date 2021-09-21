Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Grows By 25.7%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.
Shares of Finning International stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. Finning International has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
