Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Grows By 25.7%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. Finning International has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

FINGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

