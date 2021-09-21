Short Interest in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Drops By 30.2%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 791,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of FLMN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 4,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,838. The company has a market capitalization of $378.01 million, a PE ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.79. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

