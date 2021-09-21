Short Interest in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Increases By 32.9%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:NPO traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. 264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

