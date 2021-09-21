Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Drops By 29.4%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 303,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

