Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Increases By 35.5%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of DISCK stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. 137,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.40.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
