Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Increases By 35.5%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of DISCK stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. 137,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Discovery by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Discovery by 14.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

