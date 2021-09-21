Short Interest in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Drops By 26.6%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. 358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

