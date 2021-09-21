Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Decreases By 19.0%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Datasea stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.23. Datasea has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

