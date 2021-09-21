Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Declines By 24.1%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,046. The firm has a market cap of $283.59 million, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.