Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Expands By 39.8%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CYJBF stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. Cargotec has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $60.33.

Get Cargotec alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cargotec in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cargotec in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.