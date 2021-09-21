Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Decreases By 29.7%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. 44,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,109. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 62,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CANF. Aegis began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

