Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Decreases By 31.1%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,600 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 604,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:BXC traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $49.26. 182,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 36.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

