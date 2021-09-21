Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Expands By 41.7%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 74.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 194,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,278,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 526,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 70,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 61,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGH opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

