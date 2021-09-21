Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Rises By 39.2%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 35,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of APGB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 2,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,096. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

