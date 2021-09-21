Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Drops By 26.7%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 630,100 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.42. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACET shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 715.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 32.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

