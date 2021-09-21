Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Short Interest Down 27.0% in August

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHQAU. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHQAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.06.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

