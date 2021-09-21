Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 653,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SJR opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,543,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,163 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,490 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

