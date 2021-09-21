Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Update

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SHALY opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Shangri-La Asia has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

Get Shangri-La Asia alerts:

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.